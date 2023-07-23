Asian Games selections were biased, made to feel unworthy in national camp, claims Panghal

New Delhi: Silver medalist boxer from the world championships Amit Panghal has taken the national federation to court since he was not included in the Indian team for the Asian Games. He claims that he was "demotivated" and made to feel unworthy during his time in national camp.

After being left off the Indian squad for the continental event to be held from September 23 to October 8 in China, Panghal, the country's only silver medalist at the men's world championships, filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court alongside two other boxers -- Sagar Ahlawat and Rohit Mor.

I've requested a trial. Panghal, the current Asian Games light flyweight champion, told PTI on Saturday, "I don't understand this new points system."

"Even though the boxer chosen in my weight class using this system (Deepak) lost to the pugilist I had beaten 5-0 in the world championships, they are still using it." Panghal, a former world champion, has won medals in every major competition outside the Olympics. In the trial for the Commonwealth Games last year, he had beaten Deepak Bhoria, who would later win a bronze medal at the global championships and be chosen to compete in the 51 kilogramme weight class at the Asiad.

I had already triumphed over him in competitions. Even with the points advantage, I wind up in second place each week.

The camp has demoralised me since they insist on sending only their own people. The more people around you say a person is useless, the more you begin to believe it," he continued.

The 27-year-old also argued that the new rating system lacked openness.

They don't give us any information concerning the marking. They also tested on weightlifting, but I scored higher and am now clearly in the lead. However, I finish the week with a lower rating than (he). This system is beyond my comprehension.

Nobody knows exactly where my opponent is scoring, and they don't inform us where my points are being deducted. I'm at a loss as to what needs fixing and how. According to BFI's criteria for selection, both Sagar (+92 kg) and Rohit (57 kg) placed second in their weight classes, behind Sachin Siwach and Narender Berwal, respectively.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has contacted the BFI and the Sports Ministry for comment. Panghal is anticipating a positive outcome to the lawsuit at Monday's court.

On Monday, there will be a hearing. Since I have already beaten him in trials and am performing better on all of the tests, I believe the odds will be in my favour. The new selection process has been deemed biassed by Commonwealth Games silver medalist Sagar. When we last checked (CWG), there were trials. The selected boxer was beaten by me 5-0. They have begun the evaluation process and will choose anybody they like. They don't follow any sort of protocol," he stated.

However, the BFI insisted that all camp fighters are aware of the new selection process and will adhere to it.

A three-week evaluation period during which boxers are scored on a variety of criteria has been instituted this year as part of the selection policy.—Inputs from Agencies