Asian boxing: Pooja wins 2nd straight gold, India end with 10 medals

Dubai: Pooja Rani won the 75kg gold while six-time world champion MC Marykom, Lalbuatsaihi, and Anupama settled for silver medals as the Indian women's team finished with 10 medals at the Asian Boxing Championship here on Sunday.

The final Indian medal tally comprised one gold, three silver, and six bronze.

In the 75kg final, Pooja defeated Uzbekistan's Mavluda Movlonova to win India's first -- and only -- the gold of the day. She won 5-0.



It was Pooja's fourth medal in the continental tournament. She had won gold in the 2019 edition, though in 81kg. She had also settled for bronze in 2015 and silver in 2012.



In the 51kg final, Marykom was aiming to win her sixth Asian continental title, but she lost 2-3 to Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay.

Despite having huge experience, Marykom, 38, wasn't able to tame Nazym, who is nearly 11 years younger to her.

Nazym began the contest on an aggressive note and with a good combination of right and left punches unsettled the Indian who went off balance twice in the second round.

In the third and final round, Marykom made desperate attempts to recover the lost ground but Nazym proved a hard nut to crack.

In the 64kg final, Lalbuatsaihi lost 2-3 to Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan.

In the plus-81kg final, Anupama lost 2-3 to Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan.

