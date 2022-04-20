Asia Cup 2018: Yuzvendra Chahal wins hearts with brilliant gesture of sportsmanship during Pakistan clash

Dubai: India defeated Pakistan comprehensively by 8 wickets in their second group clash of the Asia Cup 2018. Rohit Sharma's men outclassed Sarfraz Ahmed an co in all three departments as they kept their winning momentum intact in the competition. Indian bowlers put on an emphatic show to restrict Pakistan on a low-key total of 162 before Rohit Sharma (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (46) set the stage for a flawless victory.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium was packed as the fans turned out in numbers to witness the two arch-rivals clash after almost 15 months. However, the match turned out to be a one-sided affair. While India won hearts of fans with a stellar show on the pitch, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too was lauded for his brilliant gesture of sportsmanship towards Pakistani player Usman Khan Shinwari.

During the 43rd over of the game, Usman was batting with Mohammad Amir with Pakistan struggling on 162/9. Chahal was fielding right next to Usman, who was on the non-striker's end, and tied the Pakistani pacer's shoelaces during the game. The picture of Chahal tying Usman's laces went viral on social media with the fans calling it the moment of the match.

The 28-year-old leg-spinner finished went for 34 runs in his seven overs. But despite him having an off day, Indian bowlers were on top of their game to ensure none of the Pakistani batsmen got going. After Rohit and Dhawan's 86-run stand was broken by Shadab Khan, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik combined to put on a match-winning 60-run partnership and seal the deal for India.

India will now face Pakistan once again on September 23 in another blockbuster clash. Before Pakistan, Rohit's men will be up against Bangladesh on Friday.

-- Times Now Digital