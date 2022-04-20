Asia's first virtual fitness festival is here

New Delhi: Aiming to encourage people to refocus on their fitness goals in 2021, the month-long virtual fitness festival 'FitFest 21' kick started with a 'Digital Dance Party' on New Year's Eve.

Organised by HealthifyMe, the festival which is said to be Asia's first ever virtual fitness festival, brings together a host of activities, including daily live workouts and cooking sessions, bite-sized courses on diet and fitness, celebrity masterclasses, health quizzes and games.

Over 200 special classes are planned by HealthifyMe coaches from across the globe, more than 40 bite-sized courses are designed by coaches from India, Singapore, Malaysia, US, UK, and Slovenia. Additionally there will be weekly recipe demos and workout sets by celebs and influencers like Chef Meghna Kamdar, Chef Saby, Sana Saeed, among others.

Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe said:"We are excited to bring Asia's largest online festival to HealthifyMe. FitFest will have 200+ special live workouts, masterclasses and tips by top chefs and trainers and lakhs of rupees worth of daily prizes to be won daily. We will also be celebrating stories of fortitude and inspiration through the pandemic times – of coaches and customers who lost more than half a million kg of weight together and built stronger bodies and minds in 2020. We hope that everyone can #Restart 2021 with renewed hope, inspiration and fitness and FitFest aims to deliver exactly that."

2020 changed the way fitness is delivered with consumers moving away from co-workout spaces like gyms, studios and even parks due to COVID-19 and instead relying on online fitness services.

HealthifyMe saw its user-base grow by 4 million during 2020 and the number is growing by 10 percent month on month. (IANS)