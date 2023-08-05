    Menu
    ASI conducts scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex for second day, to continue on Sunday

    Nidhi Khurana
    August5/ 2023
    Varanasi(UP): On the second day of the scientific assessment, Saturday, the Archaeological assessment of India (ASI) investigated the mosque's central hall to see if the 17th-century Gyanvapi mosque was built upon an earlier Hindu temple.

    Five Muslims who had skipped Friday's meeting also participated in the survey.

    On Saturday, government counsel Rajesh Mishra, who was also present with the ASI survey team the day before, said that the group began working in the morning and finished up by 5 pm. The survey crew took a break from 1 to 3 p.m. for lunch.—Inputs from Agencies

