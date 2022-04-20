Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on husband Nitesh being good co-worker

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari''s husband Nitesh Tiwari has often lent his writing expertise to her films. The "Bareilly Ki Barfi" director reveals what makes their professional partnership so strong.

"Nil Battey Sannata" and "Panga" are some of the films that have had the couple as co-workers.

"We have been working for almost 17 years together. Any partnership is built on trust. Egoless discussion and healthy arguments that lead to a solution...ours is the same. We have similar philosophies towards life and work. Our integrity and honesty to our work and people, matter to us the most," Ashwiny told IANS.

"Our approach to work is same but our direction style is different, which makes us unique in our own space. We also give critical comments but let the each decide the way forward. After a point, we never interfere in each other''s work unless asked," she added.

Looking forward, she and Nitesh are set to produce a film on Indian Army soldiers posted at the Siachen Glacier in the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, Ashwiny believes that filmmakers should keep telling stories with love for the craft.A

"I also feel that often we make a big deal about making films and scrutinise it with zoom lens. We need to be easy with ourselves. After all, we are not saving lives. Also, as storytellers I feel it''s important to contribute to the society beyond films," she said.

