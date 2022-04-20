Ashwin wins ADCC India Nationals to be crowned 'Best Grappler in India'

New Delhi: Making history, Gurgaon''s Ashwin Hoon representing Warrior''s Cove gym was crowned the "Best Grappler in India" for the pro category (absolute division-no weight) at the first ever Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) India Nationals, organised as part of the Superdry Re:Ignite Fitness Fest at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket in the national capital.

One of the world''s most prestigious Grappling and Submission Wrestling Tournament, it saw over 300 fighters battling it out for the crown. Ashwin will represent India at the ADCC Asian qualifiers in Singapore and move closer to the World Championships in 2021. The tournament which was open only to Indian nationals was officiated by three international referees from Singapore, Finland and Kazakhstan in the beginner, intermediate and pro categories.

Excited over his victory and qualification for the Asian trials, pro winner Ashwin Hoon, said, "It''s good to see our sport finally receive some support and recognition. I thank the ADCC for this opportunity and this platform for Indian grapplers. I look forward to representing the country on a global level. To top it off, I''m thrilled to have received my purple belt after nine grueling years on the mat, it makes this moment all the more special."

Speaking about the tournament, Marko Leisten, Head of ADCC Europe said, "We witnessed tremendous grit and skilled styles of grappling across categories on the mats, which were commendable. I would like to congratulate Ashwin for his win in the absolute division and wish him the best on his journey to the Asian trials."

Speaking about organising the ADCC, absolute division (no weight category) for the pros for the first time, Siddharth Singh and Annu Talwar, Founders, Re:Ignite Fitness Fest India and promoters, ADCC India said, "ADCC is a renowned platform where the best grapplers compete on globally. With MMA poised as the world''s fastest growing sport, we believe that grappling has tremendous potential to grow in India with ADCC leading the way. We are overwhelmed by the response we received for the first ever ADCC India Nationals and are positive we''ll return next year even bigger."

--IANS