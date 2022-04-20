Ashwin, Bravo guide CSK to 2-run win over KKR in low-scorer

Chennai: Two-time winners Chennai Super Kings pulled off a sensational last-ball two-run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders with some brilliant bowling and fielding effort which saw them defend a low score in their thrilling IPL match, here on Tuesday. Put into bat, Chennai found the going tough against Kolkata Knight Riders, who produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the hosts to 134 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. However, the Super Kings returned with a clincal bowling and fielding performance, led by Dwayne Bravo (3/22) and R Ashwin (2/5), to restrict Kolkata to 132 for nine and continue their domination at home. Needing 17 runs off six balls, Ryan ten doeschate (38) blasted a six and a couple of fours but it proved too little and too late as Kolkata fell short by two runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chasing 134, Kolkata had a disastrous start as their skipper Gambhir (0) was dismissed by Ishwar Pandey in the second ball of the innings. Other opener Robin Uthappa (39) then shared a 51-run partnership with Manish Pandey (15). The duo blasted eight boundaries and one six in their 29-ball second wicket partnership. However, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni soon introduced Ashwin into the attack and the spinner got him a wicket with the very first delivery, dismissing Uthappa with Brendon McCullum pulling off a smart catch at short midwicket. In his second over, Ashwin took another wicket in his first ball, sending Pandey back into the hut with Bravo taking the catch at the deep midwicket area as KKR slipped to 61-3 in 7.1 overs. Yusuf Pathan (13) and Suryakumar Yadav (16) tried to steady the innings but with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja bowling in tandem, the boundaries dried up. With the required runrate mounting, Yadav tried to pull a quick Mohit Sharma ball but Bravo pulled off a stunning low catch with one hand running in from long-on as Kolkata slumped to 76 for 4 in 12.2 overs. Needing 47 off 31 balls, Pathan went for a big shot off Bravo, only to see his inside edge disturb the stumps as KKR looked down the barrel at 91 for five in 15.2 overs. Andre Russell (4) was the next to depart when his pursuit to take a second run ended with a run out, while Pat Cummins was holed out by Jadeja off Bravo at deep midwicket. Next man Piyush Chawla (0) too departed without disturbing the scoreboard after he was decieved by a slower delivery from Bravo. PTI