Ashton Kutcher doesn't wear cologne: Mila Kunis

Los Angeles: 'That 70's Show' actress Mila Kunis says actor fiance Ashton Kutcher smells nice despite not wearing any cologne. Kunis, 31, said Kutcher has a natural fragrance about him, when asked by a fan about it, reported Us magazine. "He smells like a man. A real man! But he smells like a man. He does not wear cologne. But he makes sure he showers. Never offending. He has a very good natural smell about him, yeah," she said. The much-in love couple. Who began dating in 2012, welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, in October last year. PTI