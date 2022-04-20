Ashram in Maharashtra's Palghar declared containment zone after 30 students, teacher test Covid positive

Mumbai: Thirty students and a teacher from an ashram school called Nandore Government Ashram School in Palghar district of Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19, an official from the health department confirmed on Wednesday.

According to an official from the taluka medical office, a few students of the total strength of 193 had begun to display symptoms of the coronavirus infection earlier this week.

The school has now been categorized as a containment zone and a notice regarding this has been put out at the entrance of the facility.

As per the health department, the children and teacher who tested positive have been taken to a Covid-19 treatment centre in the district.

Last week, almost 80 people, including students, teachers and other staff members, from three Ashram schools in Jawhar city of Palghar district tested positive for the virus.

