Ashok Pradhan will be the Mayor of Bathinda and Master will become Senior Deputy Mayor

Bathinda (The Hawk): After nearly 2 months, the councilors will be sworn in today on 12 April, while on 15 April Bathinda will get the mayor from the Congress party for the first time. While the Darvesh Siyasatdan Manpreet Singh Badal has started the process of honoring senior Congress leaders, he is looking to shoot many targets with one arrow by holding a senior Congress leader for the post of Mayor. The market is hot for discussion that senior Congress leader Ashok Pradhan will be made the Mayor, while Master Harmandar Singh, who strengthened the hand of Manpreet Singh Badal after joining Congress Party, will be appointed as Senior Deputy Mayor. There are 3 women councilors in the race for deputy mayor and only one female councilor will be appointed to the post of deputy mayor. According to sources, Pravin Garg wife of senior Congress leader Pawan Mani, Manjeet Kaur wife of senior Congress leader Tahal Singh Buttar and Raman Goel wife of contractor Sandeep Goyal, are in the race for the post of deputy mayor. However, by holding Ashok Pradhan as mayor, Manpreet Singh Badal will make his way into the senior Congress leaders. It is important to mention here that Ashok Pradhan has taken the Congress Party to the heights without any greed and this time a campaign will be started to increase the respect of the leaders of the Congress by embellishing him on the post of Mayor. Whereas, a message will also be given to Manpreet Singh Badal by making Master Harmandar as Senior Deputy Mayor that every leader in Congress Party gets respect for leaders coming to Congress Party from any other party.