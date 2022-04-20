Ashok Kumar Windlass Elected New Chairman of CII Uttarakhand State Council: 2020-21

Vipul Dawar to be the Vice Chairman

Dehradun: Mr Ashok Kumar Windlass, is a well-known industrialist in the state of Uttarakhand. An engineer by qualification with a long standing history of successfully contributing to the growth of Windlas Group in diverse sectors like pharma, steel crafts, garments etc. Currently Ashok Windlass is steering the 400 crore Windlas Biotech to greater heights. Windlas Biotech is one of the fastest growing companies in the region with a US FDA approved facility in Dehradun. Mr Windlass also plays a vital role in the pharmaceutical industry through his leadership role in various pharmaceutical associations of the state and the national level. He is also associated with various social bodies in the State.

Mr Vipul Dawar, Managing Director, Indo German Brakes, born in Dehradun to Mr Om Prakash Dawar and Mrs Veena Dawar who ran a manufacturing business of clutches for automobiles and industrial uses. The family's entrepreneurship was well recognised as they were awarded the Import Substitute award in 1972 by then president Mr V.V Giri.

A music lover and a passionate traveler to natural places, did his schooling from Dehradun and went to university of Pune for his B.E Production, during college days worked extensively in organising seminars with industry and management institutes to establish Industry Academia connect.

Started his professional career by joining the family business in 1991 and added new product lines, soon to realise that the industry is going through a technological change, to move with the change signed an MOU with a German company in 1996. Established First Indo German joint venture with the new technology in 1998. Over the years this business has grown into a well-established name have received best vendor award from customers twice in a row and now enjoys No 01 position in our field of business, controlling over 35% of market share.