    Menu
    States & UTs

    Ashok Kumar To Be New DGP Of Uttarakhand

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun:: Uttarakhand Police Director General (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar will be the new DGP of the state. Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, will replace Anil Kumar Raturi, who retires on November 30. The orders were issued by State Home Secretary Nitish Jha after approval from the state Governor. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in