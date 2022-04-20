Dehradun:: Uttarakhand Police Director General (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar will be the new DGP of the state. Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, will replace Anil Kumar Raturi, who retires on November 30. The orders were issued by State Home Secretary Nitish Jha after approval from the state Governor. —ANI
Ashok Kumar To Be New DGP Of Uttarakhand
April20/ 2022
