Ashes: 'Headingley Test was a brilliant game of cricket', says Nasser Hussain

Leeds: Former captain Nasser Hussain has stated that the third Ashes Test at Headingley was a brilliant game of cricket, adding that Australia is probably experiencing similar emotions to those England encountered in their previous two matches.



Harry Brook's aggressive 75 trumped Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul in a thrilling fourth day at Headingley, on Sunday, that saw England chase down a 251-run target to record a three-wicket win over Australia to keep the series alive at 2-1.



"The third Test at Headingley was a brilliant game of cricket, and Australia will probably feel what England have felt in the past two games where they played a lot of good cricket and will try to work out where they lost it," said Hussain after the match.





Regarding England's batting strategy in the last innings, Nasser Hussain commented that Chris Woakes and Mark Wood demonstrated a well-executed approach when they took to the crease on the fourth day.



“In that situation, Wood fending it off and trying to survive is not going to score as many runs as Wood taking them on. It's the same with Chris Woakes; I thought he got it spot on with the tempo when he went in on day four. Hanging around was not going to do it, he had to put the pressure back on the opposition and he did it perfectly," he added.



Hailing Mark Wood's exceptional performance, Nasser Hussain commended his outstanding contribution of seven wickets and a rapid 40-run innings in both matches, which played a pivotal role in England's triumphant victory at Headingley.



"His stats aren't why his team-mates or why the Headingley crowd love Mark Wood, they love him because of his heart. You know when a cricketer is giving it everything. He'll get injured, he'll pick himself up and he'll go again, and that's all you can ask from a team-mate or an international cricketer," said Hussain.



Following the win, England now trail Australia 1-2 in the five-match series with the fourth Test scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 19 to 23. —IANS