Ashes Of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee To Reach Lucknow On Sunday

Lucknow: The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will reach Lucknow late in the afternoon from New Delhi on Sunday.

State BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here on Saturday that the ashes of Bharat Ratna Mr Vajpayee would reach Lucknow from New Delhi by a special flight at around 1600 hours.

He said later that the ash urn would be kept at the state BJP headquarters here on Sunday evening for the leaders, workers and common people to pay homage to the departed leader.

Mr Pathak said that the ashes would be sent to the UP districts on Monday to be immersed in different rivers of the state.

"Uttar Pradesh was the karmabhoomi of Atal ji. He had toured almost all the districts of the state and had attachment with these regions. Thus, the government has decided that the ashes of the former minister should be immersed in all the major rivers of the districts," UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said earlier.

There are 75 districts in UP and many of them have more than one river.

The Chief minister said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have a special bonding with Vajpayee. They will get an opportunity to pay their last respect to former Prime Minister during the `asthi visarjan yatra' which is to be carried out in a big way in each district. Ashes will be immersed in rivers Yamuna and Chambal in Agra, Ganga Yamuna and Tons in Allahabad, Ganga, Gomati and Varuna in Varanasi, Gomati in Lucknow, Ghaghra, Rapti, Rohin, Kuano and Aami in Gorakhpur, Rapti in Balrampur, Ganga in Kanpur city, Yamuna in Kanpur dehat, Ganga and Karwan in in Aligarh, Ganga in Kasganj, Ghaghra and Tons in Ambedkar Nagar, Sai and Gomti in Amethi, Ganga and Sot in Amroha, Yamuna and Sidhdhu in Aurriya, Ghaghra and Tons in Azamgarh, Ganga, RamGanga and Sot in Budaun, Yamuna, Hindon and Kali Nadi in Baghpat, Saryu, Ghaghra Karnali and Suhaili in Bahraich, Ganga, Ghaghra, Gandak and Tons in in Ballia, Ken and Yamuna in BanadGhaghra and Gomati in Barabanki, Ram Ganga and Aril in Bareilly, Ghaghra, Kuano and Manorama in Basti, Ganga and Ramganga in Bijnore, Ganga in Bulandshahar and Chandauli, Yamuna in Chitrakoot, Gandak, Ghaghra and Rapti in Deoria, Isaan in Etah, Chambal and Yamuna in Etawah.

Similarly, ashes will be immersed in Ghaghra and tons in Faizabad, Ganga and Ramganga in Farrukhabad, Yamuna and Ganga in Fatehpur, Yamuna in Firozabad, Yamuna and Hindon in Gautambudhnagar and Ghaziabad, Ganga and Gomti in Ghazipur, Ghaghra and Kuano in Gonda, Yamuna in Hamirpur, Ganga in Hapur, Ram Ganga and Sai in Hardoi, Karban and Saingar in Hathras, Yamuna, Sindhu and Betwa in Jalaun, Sai and Gomati in Jaunpur, Dhasaan and Betwa in Jhansi, Ganga in Kannauj, Ganga and Yamuna in Kaushambhi, Gandhak and Budi Gandhak in Kushinagar, Sharda, Gomati and Suheli in Lakhimpur Khiri, Betwa and Dhasan in Lalitpur. Functions will be held at the banks of rivers Gandak, Choti Gandak, Rapti and Rohin in Maharajganj, Dhasan in Mahoba, Isaan and Arind in Mainpuri, Yamuna and Karwan in Mathura, Ghaghra and Tons in Mau, Ganga and Hindon in Meerut, Ganga in Mirzapur, Ramganga in Moradabad, Ganga, Hindon and Kali Nadi in Muzaffarnagar, Sharda, Gomati and Devaha in Pilibhit, Sai and Ganga in Pratapgarh, Sai, Ganga and Bakulahi in Rae Bareli, Ram Ganga in Rampur, Yamuna, Hindon and Kali Nadi in Saharanpur, Ganga and Aaril in Sambhal, Ghaghram, Rapti and Kuano in Sant Kabirnagar, Ganga and Varuna in Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ram Ganga, Gomati and Garra in Shahajahanpur, Yamuna in Shamli, Rapti in Srawasti, Rapti, Kunhara, Ghoghi and Vaan Ganga in in Sidharthnagar, Gomati, Ghaghra and Sharda in Sitapur, Son, Rehand and Kanha in Sonebhadra, Gomati in Sultanpur and Ganga and Sai in Unnao. UNI