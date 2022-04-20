Ashes Of Arun Jaitley Immersed In Ganga At Haridwar

Haridwar: The ashes of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley were immersed in the Ganga river at Haridwar on Monday.

The ashes were immersed by Jaitley's son Rohan. He was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Sunday. Jaitley's last rites were performed by Rohan while several of his family members were also present at the cremation ground. A number of politicians attended the last rites of the late BJP leader. Those in attendance included Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda and Congress leader Kapil Sibal. ANI