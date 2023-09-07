Asha Bhosle at 90: I faced difficulties but when I look back, it all looks ‘mazedar’

Mumbai: Asha Bhosle claims that music is endless, much like a river. India's "singer for all times and ages," who turns 90 on Friday and will celebrate with a concert in Dubai, India’s singer for all times and ages could well be describing her own career that started an incredible eight decades ago.

"At the age of 90, I have to stand for three hours on stage and sing songs, I'm happy I can do this at this age," Bhosle told in an interview before the concert.

Chala Chala Nav Bala was her debut cinema song, performed in the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. Bhosle is ready to hold the stage again– and shows no signs of slowing down. Despite the fact that she is 90 years old and has already recorded over 12,000 songs.—Inputs from Agencies