ASDM Continues Its 100% Placement Record During The Pandemic

New Delhi: Ahmedabad School of Digital Marketing or ASDM, offers a professional course in digital marketing. The institute focuses on those with a penchant for everything related to marketing. Their clients range from students to working executives and Business Owners of big brands who wish to gain an edge over others. Since the institute was founded, their main goal has been to help others upgrade their life and add various skills.

ASDM has secured an affiliation with Many institutes through which they offer the Professional Program in Digital Marketing. The 6-month program focuses on advanced digital marketing, professional website designing, and professional graphics designing. This covers topics such as SEO training, social media marketing, affiliate marketing, lead generation techniques, online presence analysis, PPC, and many more. The program is 100 per cent practical and focuses on live projects as well as real-time case studies. Along with that, ASDM guarantees 100 per cent placement and assures freelancing projects. Apart from the diploma, ASDM offers various short-term courses such as advance digital marketing program, workshops on digital marketing and an ATES course.

Love Tyagi, Founder and Consultant, commented, "Everyone here at ASDM is focused on providing the best quality education to those who want to hone their digital marketing skills. The team is comprised of talented individuals with a passion for teaching. It is amazing to see the recognition for our work and a testament to the quality of education we provide. ASDM helps students and working professional to raise their standards and double their income with skills that are becoming a necessity."

ASDM also has a tie-up with European Transcontinental Establishment for Commercial and Scientific Studies, France (ETEC) and provides a 3-month certified premium program in advanced digital marketing. Furthermore, the institute is an official partner of Amazon and has attained the authorization to train and certify candidates for Amazon Trained E-Commerce Specialist. This helps the students expand their The talented and vastly experienced team at ASDM has trained 17,000 individuals from students to CEOs. portfolio and go on to meet several high-value clients.

Despite the pandemic, ASDM has made a swift transition to online classes and consultancy in order to ensure continuous education and assistance. Even in the lockdown period, the institute has managed to deliver more than 110 placements across various industries. With help from their in-house placement cell, students now handle positions like brand manager, digital marketing specialist, social media manager, SEO executive, and campaign manager.

Owing to the quality of education and dedication towards their students, ASDM is now India's leading institute for digital marketing training. On top of that, the institute has been nominated by Indian Education Awards 2019, 9th National Award on Indian Education. Their recent success has garnered media attention with coverage in leading newspapers and TV channels.

Along with digital marketing training, ASDM also offers consultancy to businesses in need. ASDM focuses on multiplying business growth and covers multiple sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, services, and many more. The team of 45+ digital marketeers consult and implement digital marketing strategies for small and medium scale businesses, big brands, and startups with nearly a decade of experience in the field. ASDM so far has offered their services to more than 500 brands across the globe and aims to establish a permanent position in the market. —ANI