Chandan Sharma

Dehradun (The Hawk): As the nature’s fury witnessed again in Uttarakhand in form of cloud burst and flash flood that killed over 38 people, unprecedented damage and loss of property have also been witnessed in the area. However, number of casualties can be increased per reports but the incident has again refreshed the urgent need of climate action to combat the ongoing crisis emerged due to climate changes. The issue of climate change is not new but the severity of the climate change has increased to a great extent in the last few years.

It is usually argued that cloud bursts and flash floods are common phenomena in the hilly areas. But it must be remembered that there are several other hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh other North-eastern states but Uttarakhand is the most vulnerable state in this concern as the incidents of cloud bursts and flash floods are the highest in the state in comparison with other states. The memory of Kedarnath’s devastating cloud burst has not been faded away that destroyed several

towns and hilly habitats and forests and killed hundreds of people. Several forest areas and habitats are still not able to recover from the devastation. Environmentalists have not yet been able to ascertain exact reason of the such a big number of cloud bursts in Uttarakhand area. According to reports, several cloudbursts have been recorded in the last few days. These including cloudbursts in Ramgarh in Nainital district, Almora and Rudraprayag area causing flashflood in these areas. Geographic experts and environmentalists say that number of cloud bursts are very high in the area as the Himalaya is a new mountain and Uttarakhand covers its higher peaks where most of the changes take places in the atmosphere. But similar things are applied in some other hilly states too. However, his is not the reason in Kerala that has witnessed nature’s fury in the recent times.

Actually, environmental concerns are more related to unmindful urban and industrial developments in the hilly area, putting more pressure on the natural habitats and destroying the natural bonding of the hilly areas. Moreover, emergence of multi-story buildings and growing pressure of tourists and increasing urban infrastructure have added much more pressure that made entire area vulnerable to such disaster. Although, India is a signatory of the Paris agreement but speedy climate action is now need of the hour despite the fact that India has achieved several milestones in the area of climate action.