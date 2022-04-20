As spike continues, India's Covid tally crosses 78L-mark

New Delhi: After dipping below 47,000 four days back, a spike in daily fresh corona cases has once again been recorded. A total of 53,370 new infections and 650 deaths reported in the last 24 hours has taken India's total tally to 78,14,682, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Out of the total Covid cases, 6,80,680 are currently active, 70,16,046 have been discharged, while 1,17,956 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 89.53 percent, the fatality rate is 1.51 percent, the ministry data said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,25,197 cases, including 42,831 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 12,69,479 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,13,82,564.

—IANS