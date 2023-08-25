    Menu
    As RS Chairman, I see disruptions, not debates, laments Dhankhar

    Nidhi Khurana
    August25/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Friday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar bemoaned the "dismal" environment in the Legislature, contrasting it with the "overdrive to deliver" from the Judiciary and the Executive.

    While everyone has the right to participate in politics, he said, officials must put aside partisanship for the sake of the nation's progress.

    Dhankhar, who was in town to preside over the New Delhi Institute of Management's 25th annual convocation, praised the efficiency and strength of India's judicial system. He claimed that the government, led by the prime minister, is working at maximum efficiency.—Inputs from Agencies

