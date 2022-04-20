As Pressure Mounts, Family Disowns Vikas Dubey

Lucknow: Now notorious cop killer and Uttar Pradesh'' most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey''s family has started disowning him as pressure mounts on each kin to rat him out.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Dinesh Tiwari, Dubey''s brother-in-law, who has been detained at the Shivli police station since Friday, when eight policemen were riddled with bullets or butchered in the dead of the night as they arrived to raid Dubey''s quarters in Bikru village in Kanpur.

Tiwari told reporters that if he had his way, he would shoot Vikas Dubey because the family is facing hardships because of him. "We are paying the price of what he has done. If I could, I would shoot him," he said.

The brother-in-law said that Dubey''s father, Ram Kumar Dubey, was mentally unstable and did not know what he said when he made an attempt to save his son.

The father had earlier told the police that Vikas was not in the village when the incident took place.

Dinesh Tiwari said that he and his family had severed all ties with Vikas Dubey since the past five-six years.

Chandrakala, elder sister of Vikas Dubey, also told reporters that she had stopped meeting or visiting her gangster brother since the past ''five-six years''.

She claimed that Vikas had threatened her elder son and had abused her husband some years ago after which the family snapped all relations with him. Her son Dhruv said that the police had left Ram Kumar Dubey at their house after the incident. "We cannot take care of him and the police should make some other agreements for his stay," he said.

Dhruv''s sister Anamika echoed similar sentiments and said, "We have no relations with our ''mama'' (Vikas) and we should not be troubled on this issue."

Sarla Devi, mother of Vikas who had earlier said that her son deserves to be killed if he is responsible for the murder of the police personnel, has now objected to the demolition of her ancestral house in Bikru village where the massacre took place. "The government should punish Vikas instead of the family. None of us approve of what he has done and we should be left alone," she said.

Interestingly, Rahul Tiwari -- on whose complaint the police team had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey on Friday when the ambush took place -- is also said to be a brother-in-law of the gangster. --IANS