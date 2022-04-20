As Many As 4,670 Pending Cases Of CM Helpline Sorted In A Week: Awasthi

Lucknow: As many as 4670 pending issues in CM helpline were sorted in a week, said additional chief secretary, Home Awanish Awasthi here on Wednesday.

Mr Awasthi held a review meeting here in command center at Lok Bhawan. He instructed concern officers to launch a campaign to sort pending issues in Integrated Grievance Redress System CM helpline on priority.

He said that 4,670 pending issues were sorted in a week and this encouraging progress should continue to sort all issues. He said any negligence in such operations would not be tolerated and actions would be taken against sluggish performers. UNI