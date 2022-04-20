As Lord Krishna shops online, #BoycottMyntra trends on Twitter

However, Myntra disassociated itself from the graphic, while the makers of the ad, Scroll Droll apologized for the same. Popular e-commerce portal Myntra on Friday morning started trending on Twitter, but not for a good reason. An image doing the rounds on social media, with Myntra�s name on it, had Twitter talking about the inappropriate use of religious imagery. However, Myntra disassociated itself from the graphic, while the makers of the image, Scroll Droll apologized for the same. In a tweet, Myntra said, �We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this.� The graphic features the Mahabharta scene where Draupadi, wife of the five Pandavas is disrobed in an assembly full of men, by Dussasana. In order to save herself from the indignation, she prays to Krishna, who in turn increases the length of her saree infinitely so that Dussasan is not able to take it off. Playing around this idea, Scroll Droll, the digital marketing firm responsible for the graphic shows Krishna searching for �extra long sarees� on Myntra, implying the vast variety of the portal�s products. Soon after it was shared, Scroll Droll took to Twitter and apologized for it, while asserting that Myntra had no connection with it. However, the hashtag #BoycottMyntra started trending early in the morning. While some feel that their sentiments have been hurt in the name of marketing others believe that an offence cannot be taken for a graphic. The advertisement comes two days after the portal crossed $1 billion run rate annulaized GMV post discounts in July 2016. This marked a first for an Indian fashion brand to record such a high rate of annulaized average GMV. �FE Online