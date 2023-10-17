As India awaits verdict on same-sex marriage, Akal Takht blacklists priests for solemnising one in Bathinda

Amritsar (Punjab) [India]: The Akal Takht "blacklisted" for five years the Sikh priests and ragis (gurbani exponents) for solemnising a same-sex marriage a month ago.

All the management committee members of Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib where the wedding ceremony was conducted on September 18 were also barred from holding any post in any other gurdwara or Sikh religious body by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat for Sikhs.

The marriage of Dimple, 27 and Manisha, 21 was solemnised in Kalgidhar Sahib's Gurdwara in Bathinda with the bride and groom performing all traditional rituals. That time the nation was still waiting for the Supreme Court's verdict on legalising same-sex marriage.

The blacklisted are Ajab Singh (Garnthi), Sikander Singh (Ragi) and Satnaam Singh (Tabla Wadhak).

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said that by solemnising the same-sex marriage the Garnthi and Ragis violated Sikh dignity and hence the blacklisting. He also said that the marriage would not be registered in any Gurudwaras.

The families of both the women were present and the marriage was solemnised after their consent. The women had submitted Aadhaar cards, mentioning their genders as female.

A marriage certificate issued under the letter head of the gurdwara allegedly described one of the partners as male. Dimple came to gurdwara dressed as a traditional Sikh groom, wearing a turban.

The Supreme Court Constitution bench will deliver its judgement on Tuesday on various petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The five-judge Constitution bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha is dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for LGBTQIA+ community.

—ANI