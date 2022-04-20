As Frantic Shoppers Fight Over Essentials, Indian-Origin Man Launches Instagram Drive To Help In COVID-19 Crisis

Chicago: Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in US, as people here are fighting either over last loaf of bread or last roll of toilet paper at the supermarkets, a Chicago based Indian American artist Syed Rehman has stepped forward to help them out in a novel way.

Rehman, who runs art galleries called Modern Art Wall, has in an Instagram offered to come to the aid of anyone who may need help for buying groceries, essentials and medicines.

His post created a ripple effect with his followers from across the country posting about their availability to help out during this phase of social distancing, reported americanbazaaronline. "As an individual and as a company we have always been very mindful about giving back," said Rehman about his initiative .

"Just last week we raised about $11,000 in a single day for victims of Delhi riots in India."

His COVID-19 initiative "was inspired by a group of guys on Facebook who were offering to pick and deliver groceries for anyone who may need them."

"I decided to come up with an offer where we are happy to go ahead and stock what people may need in their homes," Rehman said.

"There are a lot of elderly and immunocompromised people in each of our neighborhoods, my family and my team is at their call." Rehman who originally hails from Hyderabad, India plans to take this initiative a step ahead.

"We realise that not everyone will call for help," he said. "So beginning next week, we are going to hang flyers on people's doors offering our help." "In a city like Chicago, we still know that there are a lot of resources," he said.

"But we need such offers in smaller cities where a lot of elderly population lives on their own." "A good thing was that after my post, many individuals stepped up and began offering the same service in their neighbourhoods from Brooklyn in New York to interiors of South Dakota."