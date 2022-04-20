As Demand For 'Gamcha' Mask Worn By PM Modi Surges, UP Town's Weavers Get Fresh Lease Of Life

Barabanki: Inspired by the captivating red and white 'gamcha' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used as a face mask during his address to the nation to announce lockdown 2.0, handloom weavers in Uttar Pradesh's Baranbaki are a busy lot with demand for the traditional piece of clothing going up.

Ubaid Ansari of Shahabpur, who started the production in the district, says that made with viscose cloth, the gamcha has been addressing the scarcity of masks in the district as well as opening the doors to employment of locals. "Ever since the Prime Minister wore this gamchha on television we started the production here. This is made of viscose cloth. As the demand is still there, the sale has increased. The price of this is Rs 70-75 per piece for wholesale. It has also gave employment to the people of the district and around thousand people have been involved in its production," Ubaid said.

Mohammad Wais said that he was getting order from Ubaid Ansari that gave him hope in this lockdown.

"Our business had halted due to the lockdown but when Modi Ji wore it on TV the demand increased and now we are getting order from Ubaid Ansari. As of now we have delivered 500 gamchhas," Wais said.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce companies in Kanpur have got a boost and they have been acquiring these gamchhas to sell them online.

Speaking to ANI Mahaveer and owner of 'Market Goons' said, "I have placed a order of 3000 gamchhas but they have now only 500 of them so I am taking all of them. I got to know about the increasing demand of the gamchha through Search Engine Operation. I tried to find out but did not got any clue about the sale of the same now I got to know about Ubaid Ansari who is producing these and I have come here to buy them." On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered his mouth and nose with a traditional 'gamcha' during the address to the nation where he announced lockdown extension till May 3. —ANI