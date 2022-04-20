As Covid situation worsens, J&K imposes night curfew in 8 districts

Jammu: Battling with the worsening Covid spread situation, J&K government has decided to impose night curfew in eight districts from Friday.

"All leaves of the doctors and paramedics have been cancelled. Areas around GGM Science College and the Sanskrit University in Jammu have been declared as micro-containment zones. Permissions granted to hold exhibitions and fairs have also been cancelled," an official of the government said.

The official added that night curfew will remain confined to the municipal limits Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Baramulla, Kathua, Anantnag, Budgam and Kupwara.

There has been an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases during recent days in J&K as 835 new cases were reported on Thursday with which the number of active cases has surged to 5,623 in J&K.

—IANS