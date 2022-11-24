As a stray dog holds a foetus in its mouth, a probe has been ordered

Gorakhpur, UP (The Hawk): In a horrific event, a dog was observed at the Maharajganj district hospital with a dead human foetus in its mouth.

The chief medical superintendent (CMS), Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, has issued notices to six hospital employees, including a doctor and nurse who are currently on duty, and filed a police complaint against three sanitation workers.

Additionally, an investigation into the occurrence has been opened.

According to reports, hospital visitors who were present there saw the dog in the exhibit. The hospital staff swiftly captured the dog and retrieved the foetus after receiving the complaint.

According to the hospital's director, two stillbirths occurred that day, and both babies' bodies were presented to their respective families.

One of the households allegedly refused to accept the body and instead dumped it next to a trash can, where the dog discovered it.

(Inputs from Agencies)