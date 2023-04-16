Arvind Kejriwal and colleagues shouldn't be supported: Cong's Ajay Maken

New Delhi: Former Delhi Congress head Ajay Maken lashed out at AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, saying that people who face "serious corruption charges" like Kejriwal and his allies should not be given any sympathy or support.

Maken's position is at odds with that of his party's leadership, as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, the day after Kejriwal was summoned by the CBI, to show support for Kejriwal.

The comment was made at a time when the opposition was trying to find common ground and work together.—Inputs from Agencies