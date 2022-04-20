Arushi Nishank debut song 'Wafa Na Raas Aaye' crosses 105 million views









































































Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand-born classical dancer Arushi Nishank and daughter of Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Central Cabinet Minister. As she always been in to exploring fresh horizons of possibilities, she is now scaling her skills in "Bollywood" her first debut in the latest music video Wafa Na Raas Aayee under Tseries banner is collecting overwhelming response from the audience. The song listed was trending after release, collectively crossing 105 Million views. Arushi Nishank is getting tons of appreciation from her fans for this video song. A music video, Wafa Na Raas Aayee, by T-Series featuring Arushi Nishank, Himansh Kohli and Rohit Suchanti . The song has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and directed by Ashish Panda.

On her journey of making the video Arushi said- "it was really challenging for me as it was my first project and I hardly know the technical language but her co-actors and director were so corporative and helpful that she can achieve the things in an easy way, secondly the shoot was in Kashmir in the month of January it was really hard to shoot in not so friendly weather but all together the journey of Wafa Na Raas Aayee was delightful. It is a beautifully-composed song about heartbreak . I will always cherish the experience we had since the time I heard the song, to shooting it in Kashmir to now presenting the song to the audiences' '.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Arushi has managed to leave a substantial impact on the youth in general and women in particular. She has been felicitated with multiple award and recognitions by Government of India and Uttarakhand. She is also an active promoter of social reforms programs led by the Government. She has established her own identity in diverse fields by her own caliber and talent. Withstanding all challenges, she has carved out a niche for herself. Apart from being a dedicated Kathak dancer of global repute. Arushi Nishank has left her footprint in the fields of entrepreneurship, poetry & literature, film production.

Awakening the awareness regarding clean river Ganga has been a movement of which Arushi has been a pillar. Arushi Nishank has contributed to the field of environment by actively joining the drive of Sparsh Ganga Campaign in 2008 pledged to make Ganga free from pollution and impurities. Arushi became a leading advocate for environmental concerns and sustainable development.

Arushi Nishank chaired the International Women Empowerment Summit which is supported by the United Nations also. As a chairperson, Arushi is actively working for the cause of lower girl ratio and women participation in different sectors and also on women safety and improving economic independence for women through education.

Poetry is another rhythmic way to express one's perceptions and sensitivities about the tangible world. "Dharti Swarg Banaungi" and "Kalam Mashal Ban Jaye" are the two books of poetries that have been so far published in India.

Arushi is an internationally acclaimed Indian classical Kathak Exponent is an accomplished performer in her art form. She has composed and performed in more than 15 countries in the timespan of 16 years.

Arushi Nishank is a name that carries elegance, establishment, and art with it. A multifaceted person much like her is always expected to be full of life and enthusiasm to explore fresh horizons of possibilities. She established her own production house named Himshrri Films. In the year 2018, she produced a regional movie "Major Nirala '' under Himshrri Films production.

Arushi Nishank is just not a name; it's a girl with power. In the year 2019, Arushi listed as a "Girl Power" in Forbes Middle East.