Arushi Nishank Awarded The Global Water Women Entrepreneur Award

Dehradun (The Hawk): India's renowned Kathak dancer and national convener of Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan, Ms. Arushi Nishank, awarded with the Global Water Women Entrepreneur Award – 2020 at New Delhi.

A Virtual Novel Event, The Energy and Environment Foundation honour Mr. Nitin Desai, Chairman, Governing Council, Former Under Secretary General for Economics and Social Affair United Nations with "The EEF Global Excellence Awards 2020 in Environment Sector" on 16 December 2020.

The award was presented to Ms. Arushi Nishank by The Energy and Environment Foundation in a virtual program for Ganga cleanliness and conservation and augmentation on December 16, 2020.

This award was given to her by Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Water Resources of India, Senator Maris Payne, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Keith Pitt, Minister of Water Resources of Australia; it was provided jointly by U.P Singh.

Speaking on this occasion Ms. Arushi Nishank said "We should conserve water. There is a water crisis looming over 22 cities in the country.About 70 per cent of water used is wasted which we should find ways of conserving and utilising in a proper way like watering plants and so on."

Ms.Arushi Nishank has been working for the last decade under the Sparsh Ganga campaign for the protection and augmentation of the Ganga and its tributaries. Along with this, she is constantly active in women's empowerment and social sector. Arushi is a famous Kathak dancer from India who has performed in more than a dozen countries of the world. She is also a film producer. Last year, the Garhwali film "Major Nirala" made by him was quite popular.

Arushi has received many accolades for her achievements in the country and abroad. These include Youth Icon Award (Dubai), Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman, Bharat Gaurav Samman, Half the Population Achievement Award, Atal Maharishi Shikhar Samman.