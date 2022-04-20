Arunoday, Nidhi Singh back in season two of 'Apharan Sabka Katega'

Mumbai: Actors Arunoday Singh and Nidhi Singh are back together for the second season of the web series, Apharan Sabka Katega. The cast and crew of the show is currently shooting in Uttarakhand for the second instalment of the show.

Speaking about season two, Arunoday said: "I am overjoyed at getting to play the role of Rudra Srivastava again. I know a lot of people enjoyed 'Apharan' immensely. As far as my career goes, 'Apharan' is one of the best things to have happened to me."

"We have started shooting for season 2 in Rishikesh. The entire team is motivated and is working extremely hard to take season 2 to the next level. When you have a successful first season, there is definitely a sense of pressure and nervousness. But that's the best kind of pressure, if you ask me, and I feel it's only going to bring out the best in all of us," he added.

Nidhi is elated to be back with the "Apharan" team.

"I really enjoyed working with all of them in the first season. Shooting for the second season in Rishikesh, feels extremely nostalgic as I have such fond memories of the place from last time. Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the whole team is taking necessary precautions as safety will always come first. After the success of season 1, the entire team is trying their level best to make this season all the more entertaining. So, expect the second season to be bigger and better as we give you a show to remember," she added.

The crime thriller will soon stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

