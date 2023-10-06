Arunachal Pradesh: Sela Tunnel world's longest Bi-Lane tunnel at 13,000 Feet, nears Completion

Sela Tunnel (Arunachal Pradesh): A big push for better connectivity towards the Eastern Sector of the Indo-China border, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has completed 90 per cent of construction works of the strategically important Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to BRO officials "Border Roads Organization (BRO) is engaged in the construction works of tunnels, and roads in Arunachal Pradesh in a war footing manner and the Sela Tunnel project is at the final stage of completion. Almost 90 per cent of construction works of the strategically important Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh have been completed and hopefully, it will be completed by this year,'

"The tunnel once commissioned will provide all-weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, the tourists visiting the district as well as the armed forces will also get benefits," added the official.

The Sela Tunnel once completed will offer the world the longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet.

Padip Kachari, a construction worker of the Sela Tunnel said " Almost 90 per cent of construction works of the tunnel have been completed. There are two tunnels in the Sela Tunnel project. After completion of the projects, people will get benefits," Pradip Kachari said.

The Sela Tunnel project comprises of two tunnels - Tunnel 1, which is a 980-meter-long single-tube tunnel and Tunnel 2, which is a 1555-meter-long twin-tube tunnel.

The Sela Tunnel is 400 meters below the Sela Pass and once the tunnel is completed, people will be able to pass through it even in winter and it will boost not just infrastructure in the area but tourism as well.

The foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019, and its construction commenced on April 1, 2019.

