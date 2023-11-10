Arunachal CM flags off world’s highest mountain biking race in Tawang

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday flagged off the world’s highest mountain biking race -- Monduro 3.0 -- in Tawang, situated at a height of 3,500 metres from the sea level.





Khandu expressed his happiness over the participation of mountain bikers from countries like Nepal, Indonesia and Britain, besides those from across India.





‘Mon’ stands for land of the Monpas while ‘Duro’ depicts the Enduro format of Mountain Terrain Biking (MTB). Monduro 3.0 is the first after the state government declared it a calendar event.





While addressing the bikers, Khandu said that this is an indication that the event has grown from its humble beginnings and has caught the attention of enthusiasts from across the globe.





“This would not only boost the morale of our youths to take up sports, but also develop tourism in the region,” he said.





Revealing that Arunachal Pradesh languished at the bottom when it came to sports and games in the country, Khandu said that with support of the Central government, the state government has concentrated on developing sports infrastructure and is encouraging youths to take up sports as a profession.





“In recent years, our commitment has shown results. Our youths today are winning medals not only at the national level, but also at the international stage. Under the present government at the Centre, even India has emerged as a global power in sports,” he said.





Referring to the National Games that concluded in Goa on Thursday, Khandu asserted that Arunachal’s emergence as a sporting state can be gauged from the fact that it is ranked 21st in the medal tally among 34 states/union territories.





“When it comes to the northeast, we are third after Manipur and Assam,” he said.





Wishing the participants, Khandu expressed happiness that the Monduro event will henceforth be included in the Asian Endurance Series (AES) as informed by the organisers of the initiative to bring together all motorsports enthusiasts in Asia.





He assured that the state government will support the initiative in whatever possible way.





Local legislator TseringTashi was also present during the flagging off ceremony.

