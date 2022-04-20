Arun Singh Rawat, IFS Takes Over As Director General Of ICFRE

Dehradun: Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Director, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has taken over as Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education,Dehradun after repatriation of Dr. S.C. Gairola to his parent cadre of Maharastra on March 16, 2020.

Shri A.S. Rawat is an Indian Forest Service officer of 1986 Batch belonging to Jharkhand State Cadre. He is presently posted as Director, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. He is Masters in Physics and Forestry. He also holds Bachelor Degree in Law and Post graduate Diploma in Human Resource Development and Operation Research. He is in the rank of PCCF in Jhankhand state. He worked in the field of territorial and wildlife area of Jharkhand. He has vast experience in research, education, administration and finance. Mr. Rawat worked in various capacities in the state of Jharkhand. He also participated in several national and International workshops and training in India and abroad.