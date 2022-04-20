Arun Jaitley defamation case: SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking a stay on the criminal defamation case filed against him by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.





Kejriwal contended before the apex court that the proceedings before a trial court should be stayed since a civil suit was already pending before the Delhi High Court and both could not proceed simultaneously.





Jaitley had filed a suit seeking Rs 10 crore in damages against the backdrop of attacks on him by Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in the DDCA of which he was the president for about 13 years till 2013.





Jaitley filed a criminal defamation case against Kejriwal and five AAP leaders in the Patiala House Court, while the civil defamation case was filed in the Delhi High Court.





--ANI