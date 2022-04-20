Arun Jaitley Dares Opposition To Begin Debate Over Demonetisation

New Delhi: (IANS) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday dared opposition leaders to begin the debate over the demonetisation, the issue which has rocked Parliament since the winter session began on November 16.





"The Opposition disrupts proceedings for one reason or the other. I challenge them to begin the debate if they have courage," Mr Jaitley said in the Rajya Sabha.





The Finance Minister also accused the opposition of raising the issue for publicity.





"They raise the issue everyday for two minutes during Zero Hour for television coverage. They don't bother whether discussion continues or not," he said.





Mr Jaitley was speaking during Zero Hour after the opposition parties created a ruckus over the demonetisation issue.





IANS