Artificial Rain In Drought Affected Areas Will Help Farmers: Dharm Pal

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh Irrigation and water resources minister Dharm Pal Singh here on Wednesday claimed that farmers will be benefited with artificial rain in drought affected areas.

Mr Singh said that artificial rain will be done for drought affected areas in the state which will counter with drought situation here. He said that Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has developed the technique through which artificial rain can be made possible in 1,000 square kilometer area with costing of Rs 5.5 crore.

He said that seven districts of Bundelkhand regions face drought situation frequently and artificial rain can solve the issue to much extent. Indian government had tried to buy this technique from China. Initially China agreed to provide technology in much higher price but later denied. Our IIT Kanpur scientists developed the technology in very economic budget.

UP Irrigation minister said that after several states of country, now UP will also have facility of artificial rain. Now farmers will not have to dependent on monsoon and better results will bring prosperity among them. He said that specialists from IIT Kanpur have already demonstrated artificial raining through clouds seeding methods using helicopter.

Hailing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiative to conserve disappearing rivers, Mr Singh said that first time in state a different cell "river conservation and resuscitation" was formed. Eight rivers of traditional values Gomti originated from Pilibhit, Aari from Bareilly, Sai from Pratapgarh, Strot from Badaun, Tamsa from Ayodhya, Manorama from Basti, Ek from Gorakhpur and Varuna from Varanasi were shortlisted for the same.

Speaking about arrangements for pilgrims in Kumbh, Mr Singh said that devotees will get adequate water for holy dip at Sangam during Kumbh. He said that about 1,000 cusec water used to released from Tihri Dam and 4,000 cusec from Naraura dam but this year 2,000 cusec water will be released from Tihri dam while 5,000 cusec from Naraura dam.

He said that water supply in Ganga will be managed from Bhim Gauda dam, Central Ganga Dam, Naraura Dam and Kanpur Dam while in emergency situation water will be managed from Ram Ganga dam and Sharda canal. UNI