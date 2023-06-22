Article 370 was temporary but lasted for 70 years: Vice President Dhankhar

Jammu: On Thursday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked that people in Jammu and Kashmir are relieved that the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution have been abolished.

He further claimed that B. R. Ambedkar had declined to write Article 370 together with the rest of the Constitution's provisions.

For twenty years, I had been lobbying for this very thing. This was an outlier. Check the Constitution itself to find that this provision was only ever intended to be temporary. Dhankhar, speaking at a convocation for the University of Jammu, said, "It lasted for the last 70 years."—Inputs from Agencies