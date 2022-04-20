Article 370 Revocation: Statue Of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh Vandalised In Pakistan

Islamabad: A recently installed statue of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised in Lahore. According to sources, two youths associated with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) of Maulana Khaim Rizvi reportedly vandalised the statue outside the Sikh gallery in Lahore fort. Both have been arrested. The preliminary reports suggest that the youths were angry over the revocation of Article 370 by India.

The 9-ft-high statue was installed on June 27, opposite the haveli of Rani Jindan in the Lahore Fort to Commemorate the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. TLP is a far right Islamist political party in Pakistan, popularly known for protesting in opposition to any change to Pakistan's blasphemy law. The party also demands Sharia law in the country and recently protested against the acquittal and release of Asia Bibi. India's revocation of controversial Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has made Pakistan go nervous as it has been continuously accusing India for resorting to unconstitutional measures in dealing with Kashmir. It has already snapped its diplomatic ties, bilateral trade with India, and referred the Kashmir issue to United Nations Security Council. As part of the measures, Pakistan has also expelled India's ambassador to the country and won't send its own emissary, who had been preparing to go to New Delhi. UNI