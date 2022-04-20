Arthritis—An AIIMS Rishikesh Study

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Arthritis is a general term for a group of more than 100 diseases which presents as pain in joints which is localized. It most often affects areas in or around joints. Joints are parts of the body where bones meet such as your knee. This often results in a change of shape and alignment in the joints. The most common form of arthritis seen in our community is Osteoarthritis.The symptoms of osteoarthritis include pain after overuse or after long periods of inactivity, Stiffness after periods of rest, Bony enlargements in the middle and end joints of the fingers (which may or may not be painful) and Joint swelling. These often develop slowly over a period of time.The chance of developing the disease increases with age. Most people over age 60 have osteoarthritis to some degree, but its severity varies. Rheumatoid arthritis (Gathia) is another arthritis usually affecting the younger population, where patients experience pain and early morning stiffness of joints, especially small joints of hand. Again the symptoms are aggravated in the winter season.

Women especially housewives working at homes are seen to be prone to have back pain along with shoulder, wrist and hip pain and muscle spasms. The main reason attributed to the above condition is inactivity wherein many often are not accustomed to stretching or strengthening exercises. This inactivity makes the muscles tight and leads to muscle ache which can often progress to pain around joints. Also, housewives being confined to the interiors of the house are often lacking the sunlight exposure which is needed for Vitamin D production in the body. Deficiency of Vitamin D hormone leads to weakness of the muscles which can lead to increased preponderance to back pain and pain in other sites. The discomfort may increase due to the stiffening up of the muscles in cold temperature. Children with scoliosis or abnormal curvature in spine may also feel tightness in their body and spine and observe decreased mobility. If you do not move a joint regularly, the muscles around it weaken and/or become tight.

People working in front of computers similarly often are prone for pain in many joints especially the neck and back owing to the altered position of the joints that's kept during the prolonged period. Those who have neck pain and back pain are suggested to undergo physiotherapy sessions with focus on neck and back muscle strengthening. Ultrasound therapy, hot fomentation, and medications for pain relief can also be taken.

Padamshree professor Ravikant, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh said that a healthy lifestyle leads to a healthy life. Our outpatient department caters to a wide range of patients and can tackle the problems faced by patients. Every patient needs to be examined individually and the treatment is specific for the patient. It includes a holistic approach by an orthopaedician, a physiotherapist and if needed a pain management expert. Those patients who are in need of opioids need to be seen specifically to assess their condition. Our institute has an advanced Gait lab which can detect even minute changes in the way patient walks and localise problems. The plethora of options available for patients with pain in the joints include a proper functioning gait lab, ultrasound therapy, pain management clinics, a fully equipped physical medicine and rehabilitation department and the Orthopaedic department.

Addl. Professor Dr. Pankaj Kandwal, HOD of Orthopedics department said that Winters are seen to have less sunshine. Less exposure to sunlight leads to increased chance for Vitamin D deficiency. Deficiency of Vitamin D can manifest as bony aches and pain. One can replenish the calcium stores by having a well-balanced diet coupled with Vitamin D supplementation. Vitamin D supplementation can be taken monthly in those who are not deficient and weekly who are deficient. If the joint pain fails to subside , one should seek medical advice and get investigated for arthritis. The treatment options of arthritis include various medicines, physiotherapy and joint replacement, if need be.

Dr. Kandwal said that Department of Orthopaedics in AIIMS Rishikesh offers a multitude of treatment for patients with arthritis depending on their aetiologies. Joint replacement in the form of Total Knee Replacement, Total hip replacement and shoulder replacement are predominantly done by a dedicated team with well qualified faculties and ably assisted by budding orthopedicians. It involves replacing the degenerated parts of the bone with artificial metals with a bearing surface to allow motion. The simple replacement procedures such as primary total knee replacement and primary total hip replacement have been done in AYUSHMAN procedure in the past for free for patients from Uttarakhand. Dedicated team of spine surgeons caters to the problems related to spine. The surgeries done are included in the AYUSHMAN scheme and are free of cost. The institute also boasts itself of an O arm which helps in surgery to run smooth. Removal of the inflamed or compressing disc material either open method or by endoscopic method can be opted depending on case to case basis. If needed instrumentation with screws and rods in the spine in patients with instability can be done.

Expert in arthritis in AIIMS Rishikesh Doctor Venkatesh Pai, said that arthritis is of two types. The first one can be cured with medicines, and the second one which requires surgery for treatment. He said that arthritis occurs at an early age and there are complaints of swelling and pain in the joints. Apart from this, when the arthritis patient wakes up in the morning, there is a complaint of pain in his arms and legs. Whereas in old age arthritis, the joint's collage is weakened. In such a situation, the only solution is surgery. In that case, surgery has to be done for the replacement of the worn out collage. Dr. Pai said that AIIMS has a modern technology based treatment facility for the treatment of arthritis in young children.

Tips for managing your diet if you have arthritis include:

● eat a well-balanced diet to get all the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients you need

● include a variety of fruit and vegetables, protein foods, dairy, nuts, pulses, cereals and grains. This will help to maintain general good health and a healthy weight

● drink plenty of water

● keep your weight within your target range – excess body weight increases stress on joints, especially weight-bearing joints like knees and hips

● seek advice – if you need help, talk with your doctor or a dietitian

Exercise can strengthen the muscles around your joints, help you maintain bone strength, give you more energy to get through the day, make it easier to get a good night's sleep, help you control your weight and thus enhances your quality of life.

Aerobic or endurance exercises help with your overall fitness. They can improve your cardiovascular health, help you control your weight and give you more stamina and energy.

Examples of low-impact aerobic exercises that are easier on your joints include walking, bicycling, swimming and using an elliptical machine. Yoga too has a beneficial effect in joint pain.

If the cold weather has been worsening your joint pain, the following 5 suggestions may be helpful:

Pain medications: Consult with your doctor before taking pain medication

Stay warm: Using electric blankets, keeping your home heated, putting on warm clothing, and thoroughly warming up the car before use are a few things you can do to reduce joint pain.

Apply heat: Heat treatments — warm towels, hot packs or a shower — should be warm, not painfully hot, and should be applied for about 20 minutes.

Prevent swelling: To keep your joints from swelling, use well-fitting gloves that will keep joint fluid out. Knee bands or braces can be used reduce swelling and improve stability in the knee.

Stay active: Doing a few stretches will keep your joints limber and strong. As long as you don't overdo it, staying active will reduce joint pain. Exercise with slow and easy movements. If you start noticing pain, take a break. Sharp pain and pain that is stronger than your usual joint pain might indicate something is wrong. Slow down if you notice inflammation or redness in your joints

Keep your spirits up: Keep your mind engaged with things you enjoy, figure out how to get enough sleep and adequate nutrition. Learning how to improve your mood plays a big role when managing chronic joint pain.