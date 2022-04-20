Art For Your Wrist

New Delhi: On the sidelines of The India Art Fair 2020 it's official timekeeper, Rado, launched the True Thinline Les Couleurs Le Corbusier collection. The Swiss watch brand is renowned for its high-tech materials and design-led collections.

At a special presentation, the timekeeper announced the launch of full high-tech ceramic watches which pay tribute to a true legend of design. The Master of Materials, has used all the expertise gained during their 30 years of working with high-tech ceramic to create watches in the nine Architectural Polychromy colours deemed to be both appealing and the most challenging to create consistently.

The True Thinline Les Couleurs Le Corbusier celebrates the work of the pioneering and visionary architect. The exhibit showcased vibrant, velvety and luminous watches that are produced in limited editions of 999 pieces per colour. Each has a special case back design which includes all 63 colours. Each piece is durable, scratch-resistant, light and comfortable to wear thanks to the full high-tech ceramic construction and pioneering monobloc case construction.

Created in 1931 and 1959, Architectural Polychromy was ahead of its time, using 63 colours with architectural significance that help to create space and depth as well as having a profound physiological and psychological impact on the viewer. The colours are classified in nine groups of different shades and tones. The palettes are still used widely today by architects and designers – a testament to their enduring appeal and long-lasting relevance as well as Le Corbusier's unrivalled status as a true visionary.

As the exclusive watch partner of Les Couleurs Le Corbusier, only Rado is able to make these exact colours in their signature high-tech ceramic.

Often considered the ultimate Rado because of its breakthrough design, the True Thinline is the perfect watch to showcase our ability to create bold and dynamic colour and to pay tribute to Le Corbusier, who helped shape and define the modern world as we see it – in glorious technicolour.

–IANS