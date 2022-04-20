Art 370: Allies In UP Not Useful For BJP Any More?

Lucknow: After abrogation of section 370 of the Constitution, a perception is gaining ground that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ignoring its Uttar Pradesh allies and ties, ahead of assembly elections and just before crucial bypolls in the state.

BJP was, party sources asserted, getting enormous support of public after abrogation of article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The initiatives gave power boost for the party's nationalistic ideology and diverted attention of the public from other issues around them. With that in view, BJP was getting ready for assembly elections in 2022 and ignoring allies just before bypolls.

BJP discontinued all relations with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) earlier and is now ignoring Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party before the byelections in the state. Equations have changed in favour of BJP and allied parties were not in strong positions to make any pressure on it, the sources said.

In byelections for 12 seats, allied parties demanded their share but BJP was mulling to field its own candidates on all. This development was reflected in the recent cabinet expansion and other party activities also.

Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel failed to get a place in the new Narendra Modi government and neither were her MLC husband accommodated in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. To balance the caste equation, BJP promoted Mirzapur MLA Ramashankar Singh and Kanpur MLA Nelima Katiyar. In previous assembly elections, allies had put considerable pressure on the BJP which was reflected in seat distribution. Situation has changed and BJP wants to strengthen itself rather than campaign for another. BJP has never been vocal against any allied party except SBSP, which targeted its leadership openly, to preserve their status of 'Sabka saath sabka vikas'. BJP seems to be maintaining its relationship with small parties to preserve its prestige among voters that it appreciates contribution of all allied parities.

Stage is set for assembly by-polls at 12 seats in UP. Most of the constituencies fell vacant after MLAs were elected as MPs. Apna Dal (S) MLA Sangam Lal Gupta was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket. Apna Dal (S) has its hold on Pratapgarh Sadar seat but BJP is tipped to field its own candidate after the recent developments at national and international level. Similarly, Nishad Party is also preparing to field its candidate at two seats in Ambedkar Nagar district but still awaits a reply from the BJP. UNI