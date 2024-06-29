Arshdeep Singh needs three wickets to achieve elusive feat in a single edition of T20 WC

Arshdeep Singh's Pursuit of Record Wickets and India's ICC Trophy Drought: T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview.

New Delhi: Left-arm India pacer Arshdeep Singh needs three more wickets to break the record of most dismissals in a single edition of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Currently, Arshdeep has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. With 15 dismissals, the left-arm pacer stands in fourth place on the list of players with the most wickets in a single edition of the 20-over World Cup.

Afghanistan cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi recently broke Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga's record and achieved the landmark of most dismissals in a single edition of the tournament.

Farooqi bagged 17 wickets in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup and holds the top spot. With 16 wickets in the 2021/2022 season of the 20-over World Cup, Hasaranga stands in second place. Meanwhile, Ajantha Mendis picked up 15 wickets in the 2012/2013 edition of the T20 World Cup and holds third place.

The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event.

Both teams have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

—ANI