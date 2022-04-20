Arsenal cling on to FA Cup victory over Brighton

London: Holders Arsenal were made to sweat by Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion before eventually prevailing 3-2 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday to ensure they did not fall foul of another upset. A day after Chelsea and Manchester City were stunned by Bradford City and Middlesbrough respectively, Arsenal resisted Brighton`s charge as goals from Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Tomas Rosicky helped them to victory. West Ham United had substitute Diafra Sakho to thank for sparing their blushes against League One Bristol City as the Senegal international headed Andy Carroll`s cross home in the 81st minute to send the Hammers through to the fifth round. Aston Villa, hoping the FA Cup would provide welcome respite from their Premier League struggles, also secured their place in the next round thanks to a 2-1 victory over Championship (second tier) leaders Bournemouth. Carles Gil, who signed from Valencia earlier this month, scored a stunning effort to put Villa in front on 51 minutes before Andreas Weimann added a second. Callum Wilson scored a late consolation for Bournemouth, but Villa stood firm to deny the Championship side a replay. Reuters