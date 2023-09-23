Arrested from Imphal by NIA, accused in transnational conspiracy case sent to 5-day police custody

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Moirangthem Anand Singh in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the Government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19 this year in New Delhi.

Investigation by NIA revealed that, in furtherance of the conspiracy hatched by the leadership based in Myanmar, insurgent groups/proscribed terrorist organisations are recruiting Over Ground Workers and sympathisers to augment the strength to carry out attacks on security forces and oppose ethnic groups by exploiting the current unrest in Manipur, an official release said.

And for this purpose, the aforementioned leadership are collecting arms, ammunition and explosives by unlawful means, including plunder and pillage of government facilities and resources, it said.

The accused was brought to Delhi after his arrest on Friday and produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him to police custody for five days till September 27.

Further Investigations in the case are underway, the release stated.

—IANS