Arrested ex-CNI bishop stole church property: ED

Bhopal: As part of a money laundering investigation into an arrested former bishop of the Church of North India (CNI) in Madhya Pradesh, the Enforcement Directorate announced on Friday that it had unearthed evidence of the "diversion" of crores of rupees and the misappropriation of church assets.

P C Singh, a former bishop, was taken into judicial custody by the ED last month after being detained in the Jabalpur area of the state.

The federal authorities claimed that on April 22, they conducted new searches in this case at five different locations in Pune, Pachmarhi, Indore, Jalandhar, and Kolkata.—Inputsfrom Agencies