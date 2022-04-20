Arrest Warrant Issued Against Azam Khan In 3 More Cases In Rampur

Noose has been tightened on Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, as more arrest warrants have been issued against him in three cases including the one filed after he made derogatory remarks against Bollywood actor Jaya Prada.

Azam, against whom 80 cases have been registered so far , has been ordered to appear in court on September 16.

The threat by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had asked the party cadre to launch agitation against the Rampur authorities for harassment of Azam Khan, could not deter the authorities from going ahead in cases against the leader and now it seems that he could be arrested soon.

Superintendent of Police(SP) , Ajay Pal Sharma confirmed here on Friday that arrest warrants have been issued against the MP in three cases. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Azam Khan had allegedly targeted his opponent and BJP candidate Jayaprada using a lowbrow jibe. He had been denied anticipatory bail in five other cases court earlier.

Mulayam Singh Yadav in an earlier press conference had said Rampur MP was being wrongfully targeted by the government. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had also called for a state-wide protest against the government's alleged mistreatment of Khan.

Rampur district authorities have lodged more than 80 criminal cases against Azam Khan and his family members which included encroachment of government land, stealing books from public library and other serious offences.