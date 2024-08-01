Arrest warrant for ‘Power Rangers’ actor Hector David Rivera after video shows him pushing 60-year-old using walker

The video, captured by a bystander's dashboard camera, depicts a dispute over a parking spot designated for people with disabilities

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for an actor who appeared for years as the Green Ranger in Power Rangers films and television shows, after a video showed him pushing a man in his 60s who used a walker, police in Idaho said.

The actor, Hector David Rivera, 35, was charged with misdemeanor battery in Idaho after video surfaced Friday showing him in a dispute with the older man, said Carmen Boeger, a spokesperson for the Nampa Police Department. Nampa is a city west of Boise with more than 100,000 people.



The video, captured Friday on a bystander’s dashboard camera, begins with a dispute over a parking spot between a man wearing a New England Patriots jersey and another who is using a walker. It ends with the first man shoving the other one to the ground before climbing into a black truck. He later drove away, the department said.



The 14-second video has no audio and does not show the full interaction. But the truck appears to be parked in a space for people with disabilities, and Boeger said that the dispute began over a parking spot.



The Nampa police identified Rivera by posting the video on the department’s social media pages and asking the public for assistance, Boeger said. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, and the victim’s name was not released.



“Our community not only supports us but they support us going after people that commit crimes,” Erick Moore, a Nampa police officer, said in an interview Wednesday. “They really stepped up and were able to help us get this identity pretty quick.”



The video was reported earlier by the Boise television station KTVB and other outlets.



Rivera is a resident of Florida and Idaho, state records show. He was charged with a misdemeanor rather than a felony because the man he pushed told the police that he was not injured in the encounter, Boeger said.



The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of six months upon conviction, and a maximum fine of $1,000. The search warrant and charges were not immediately available, and representatives for Rivera did not respond to requests for comment.



Rivera, whose stage name is Hector David Jr., played the Green Samurai Ranger in live-action television and film adaptations from 2011-15. He also appeared in the movie Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), among other films and shows.



He had been scheduled to speak at the Magic Valley Comic-Con festival this weekend in Twin Falls, Idaho, but was replaced after the parking lot incident, according to Larissa Long, the conference’s executive director.



Court records show that Hector David Rivera Jr., 35, has been charged with other crimes in the past, including resisting arrest in Hillsborough County, Florida, in January 2023 and battery related to domestic violence in Broward County, Florida, a month later. It was not immediately clear if Rivera was convicted or served jail time.

—International New York Times